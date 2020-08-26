/Unitedbank
/Eedition

VFW steps in to fill Buggy Days breach

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, August 26. 2020
VFW Post 6542 has stepped in to the fill the breach left by the cancelation of Buggy Days with an outdoor concert event at the post home on Saturday, Sept. 19. “Buggy Days has always been like a big reunion for people my age and we didn’t want that to slip by,” commander Richard Wright said.

The concert will feature Lady Creech and the Main Street Band and DJ Nay Nay. It will be called Bug-EEE Daze, paying homage to the COVID-19 bug and the daze it has left us all in.

The event will kick off the VFW’s building campaign - a drive to raise funds to build a new post home. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Tim Turner and Stacey Ard, longtime Buggy Days leaders, have agreed to assist in planning. There will be food booths similar to those of festivals past.

The entry fee is $5 with free admission for kids 10 and under. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. No coolers will be allowed.

“Because of the short time frame, we are still gathering major sponsors. We would also like to thank Sauney and Geraldine Pippin for their massive donation to our building fund. Without their initial support, we would not have been able to dream this big,” Wright said.

If you are interested in donating or becoming a sponsor or simply want more information, e-mail [email protected]
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette