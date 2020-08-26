/Unitedbank
Lightning win season opener

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, August 26. 2020
Samiya Smith soars in for one of her two goals in Lamar Lightning Select’s 3-0 win over All-In FC Saturday in Sugar Hill.

Armani Flewellen added one goal for Lightning. Giada Ritch and Emily McEvers had assists while Katie Bankston had one save in goal.

The team has moved up to Class A in Georgia Soccer’s Athena U16 division. They host Inter Atlanta FC Premiere Saturday. First touch is set for 11 a.m. at the new LC soccer field in front of the high school.
