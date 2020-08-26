By Walter Geiger
Our public schools have opened and, much to the chagrin of the naysayers, the world did not come to an end. Yes, there have been some positive cases and some quarantines imposed but our school systems had contingencies in place and, thus far, they have worked.
School board members, superintendents and other administrators were in an unenviable position. They knew students were lagging without face-to-face instruction. Many school families, and more than a handful of teachers, had limited online access which rendered remote learning useless in their homes.
Remote learning also requires an engaged parent in the home cracking the figurative whip to keep students in line. Many homes do not have that parent. In many, that person is a grandparent generationally unfamiliar with online instruction.
Damned if you do, damned if you don’t
