Congressman Doug Collins

Congressman Doug Collins to keynote first responder event

Walter Geiger
Friday, August 28. 2020
US Rep. Doug Collins will deliver the keynote address at a First Responders Appreciation Event Sept. 4 at Summers Field. The event is sponsored by the Lamar County Republican Party.

Personnel from EMS, fire and local law enforcement will be honored. Mayor Peter Banks will welcome the crowd and Maj. Leslie Holmes will give the invocation. Bennie Horton will lead the Pledge of Allegiance following the presentation of the colors and Belinda Penamon will sing the National Anthem. Christopher Deraney will sing America the Beautiful.

LTC Thomas Torbert, US Army (Ret.) will be the veterans speaker. Other speakers include Chris Benton, Beth Camp, Rep. Ken Pullin and Sen. Marty Harbin.

Ashley Gilles, GOP chair, will recognize first responders and she and Charles Glass will make a special presentation. Darren Butler will sing God Bless the USA to close out the program.
