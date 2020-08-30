From Anna Lewis, MCSO:
On Sunday, August 30, 2020 at approximately 12:38am, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding an accident and an individual being shot on Highway 42 South. Upon arrival, Monroe County Deputies found 35 year old Michael High (of Forsyth) deceased on scene due to a gunshot wound and found two vehicles that were wrecked.
Upon preliminary investigation, Monroe County Investigators discovered that High's girlfriend, Cierra Bell (age 26 of Decatur, Ga), called High and asked him to come pick her up from Oglethorpe, Ga where she was gambling with Wendell Scott (age 38 of Decatur, Ga).
High went and picked up Bell from Oglethorpe and on their way back to Forsyth, they had a verbal altercation. Bell left the vehicle and began to walk back to Forsyth. A few minutes later, Scott came across Bell walking as he was driving back to Decatur. Scott pulled over to ask Bell if she needed a ride back to Decatur. As Bell and Scott were talking, High hit Scott's vehicle in the rear with his vehicle and High's vehicle went off the road into the ditch. High then left his car, walked back up to the roadway and began to aggressively approach Scott. Scott then shot High.
Both Cierra Bell and Wendell Scott are currently in custody at the Monroe County Jail awaiting charges. Please see attached for booking photos.
As this is an active investigation, no other details will be released at this time.
Wendell Scott and Cierra Bell
One dead in bizarre Monroe incident
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks