Ribbon cut on renovated GSC Academic Building

Gordon State College held a ribbon-cutting Monday morning at the newly-renovated Academic Building on campus.
Gov. Zell Miller broke ground for the building originally using a mule and plow.
GSC president Kirk Nooks noted the campus has one building left to be renovated in Alumni Memorial Hall.
Pictured at the ribbon cutting are (l-r) George Hightower, Dr. John Head, Dr. Jeffery Knighton, Rep. Robert Dickey, mayor Peter Banks, Rep. David Knight, Dr. Kirk Nooks, Dr. Montrese Fuller, Megan Davidson, Jim Edwards and Ruben Raymond.
