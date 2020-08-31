/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Pictured at the ribbon cutting are (l-r) George Hightower, Dr. John Head, Dr. Jeffery Knighton, Rep. Robert Dickey, mayor Peter Banks, Rep. David Knight, Dr. Kirk Nooks, Dr. Montrese Fuller, Megan Davidson, Jim Edwards and Ruben Raymond.

Ribbon cut on renovated GSC Academic Building

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, August 31. 2020
Gordon State College held a ribbon-cutting Monday morning at the newly-renovated Academic Building on campus.

Gov. Zell Miller broke ground for the building originally using a mule and plow.

GSC president Kirk Nooks noted the campus has one building left to be renovated in Alumni Memorial Hall.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette