Lightning get second win

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Wednesday, September 2. 2020
Lamar Lightning Select rolled to its second win of the young season with a 5-2 victory over Inter-Atlanta here Saturday morning.

Samiya Smith had two goals for LC while Katie Bankston, DD Bowles and Maci-Lauren Lanier had one goal each. Ally Bloxham and Krista Hatfield each had assists.

Aniya Barron logged two saves in the net for the home team. The locals are off this weekend and return to action Sept. 12 when they host FFC United at 2:30 p.m.
