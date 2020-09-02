LCPS staff member exposed

From school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson:
Today we were informed a Lamar County Primary School staff member met "exposure" guidelines from interaction last weekend with a COVID-19 positive individual. The staff member was in attendance Monday & Tuesday. Aug 30 & Sept 1 and is not symptomatic. Per our policy, the staff member will be quarantined. No students or other staff meet the "exposed" criteria. Classrooms have been disinfected. All quarantined individuals are reported to DPH daily. We have notified all staff members at the school of the quarantine.
The Lamar County School System is committed to transparency as we work through the challenges of COVID-19. While we are limited with details we are permitted to share due to confidentiality guidelines, we will submit a statement each time we are faced with a positive case in our school system and will also share the number of students and staff quarantined from each new occurrence. Parents and guardians of exposed students will be notified before any release of information. Staff members are subject to the same exposure guidelines and will be quarantined accordingly.
