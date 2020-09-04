Warren Paul Abrams, 83, of Milner passed away August 31, 2020.
Warren was born in Oceanside, NY to the late Warren Downing Abrams and Mabel Thornet Abrams Zelenka.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; son Alexander and his wife Sherry; and grandsons Aidan and Bailey.
Warren was a graduate of Oceanside High School (Long Island, NY) and attended New York State Maritime College. He was a military veteran with eight years of service in the United States Air Force, including time during the Vietnam War.
A retiree of Eastern Air Lines, where he was employed for 26 years, Warren enjoyed attending the airline retiree meetings. He also helped his wife run Pegasus Riding School for 48 years both in New York and then Georgia.
The family will plan a memorial service at a later date due to the ongoing COVID-19 challenges.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
