Trojan quarterback Devin Bateman (1), who was injured much of last season, eludes defenders KeShawn Blackmon (42) and Antonio Altman (40) during last week’s scrimmage. Bateman also looked good throwing the ball, particularly when he targeted wide receiver Ju’Corie Zellner. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Battle of Potato Creek: Trojans ‘extremely excited’ to play

Walter Geiger
Friday, September 4. 2020
High school football returns tonight when the Lamar County Trojans take on the Pike County Pirates in the traditional Battle of Potato Creek. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field. Only 1500 tickets will be sold to ensure social distancing.

“We are extremely excited to get to play a game this season. It has been up in the air for so long and our kids have been working extremely hard for the opportunity to be able to play an opponent,” Trojan coach Jeff Sloan said.

Pre-game prep has been different this year due to GHSA banning interscholastic preseason scrimmages due to COVID-19.

“This is a big rivalry game for our guys. We respect Pike County as a team but we really do not have a ton of information on them. In most years, we would have played scrimmages and the teams would swap film. There has been no film swapping this preseason and it has been hard to prep for a team with a new offensive coordinator and a new system. We will look to be sound and ready for a number of looks from them offensively.” Sloan added.

The Trojans held an intra-squad scrimmage Friday. With varsity and JV periods. Quarterback Devin Bateman looked sharp, particularly when he targeted receiver Ju’Corie Zellner. Running back Ty Jones also had some moments.

Keep an eye on RB/LB CJ Allen. Those close to the local football scene expect him to be the most highly recruited LC player ever if he continues to progress.

Tickets are $10 and available at the high school office. Leftovers will be sold on game night.

“It will be a great night for football. A bunch of people are excited to see a Friday night football game,” Sloan concluded.

FOLLOW realtime scoring from the game her eon barnesville.com.
