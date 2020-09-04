Battle of Potato Creek: Trojans ‘extremely excited’ to play

High school football returns tonight when the Lamar County Trojans take on the Pike County Pirates in the traditional Battle of Potato Creek. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field. Only 1500 tickets will be sold to ensure social distancing.
“We are extremely excited to get to play a game this season. It has been up in the air for so long and our kids have been working extremely hard for the opportunity to be able to play an opponent,” Trojan coach Jeff Sloan said.
Pre-game prep has been different this year due to GHSA banning interscholastic preseason scrimmages due to COVID-19.
Trojan quarterback Devin Bateman (1), who was injured much of last season, eludes defenders KeShawn Blackmon (42) and Antonio Altman (40) during last week’s scrimmage. Bateman also looked good throwing the ball, particularly when he targeted wide receiver Ju’Corie Zellner. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
