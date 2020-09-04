Millicent Jewell Wingate Sinor passed away at home at 725 Thomaston St. Barnesville, GA on 2 September 2020 surrounded by family and friends.
Jewell was born in Salisbury, Wiltshire England on 24 August, 1945. She is preceded in passing by her mother, Millicent Joyce Wingate, her father Harry Lee Wingate, Jr and her sister Sara Wingate Hoyt.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Sinor, two daughters, Colleen Kiefer and Victoria Dadi, granddaughter Savannah Nading and Grandson, Logan Kiefer, brother Harry Lee Wingate III and sons-in-law Andi Dadi and Tom Kiefer.
Jewell’s request was that anyone wishing to send flowers send them to a loved one who can enjoy their beauty. Any further donations should be directed to the American Kidney Foundation in her name.
There will be a private graveside service at the Episcopal Cemetery in Marietta, GA at a later date.
