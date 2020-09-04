/Unitedbank
The Trojan paint squad was decked out in camo for the Battle of Potato Creek. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Trojans roll 43-13

Walter Geiger
Friday, September 4. 2020
The Lamar County Trojans defeated the Pike County Pirates 43-13 in the traditional Battle of Potato Creek Friday night at Trojan Field.

Realtime scoring from the sidelines:

4:52 1st: LC 7 PC 0: Devin Bateman 36-yd. TD pass to Donavan Sanford. Josh Moore PAT.

0:01 1st.: LC 14 PC 0: Bateman 20-yd. TD pass to Sanford. Moore PAT.

7:15 2nd.: LC 14 PC 6: Eli Hubbard 12-yd. TD run. PAT fail.

6:12 2nd.: LC 21 PC 6: Bateman 24-yd. run. Moore PAT.

HALFTIME: 21-6

3:18 3rd.: LC 29 PC 6: Antonio Altman 8-yd. TD run. Ju'Corie Zellner run for two-point PAT.

10:21 4th.: LC 29 PC 13: Keenum King two-yard TD run. PAT good.

9:41 4th: LC 37 PC 13: CJ Allen six yard TD run. Channing Buckner run for two point PAT.

1:39 4th LC 43 PC 13: Rhett Blount 51 yard TD pass to Josh Driver. PAT fail.

