The Lamar County Trojans defeated the Pike County Pirates 43-13 in the traditional Battle of Potato Creek Friday night at Trojan Field.
Realtime scoring from the sidelines:
4:52 1st: LC 7 PC 0: Devin Bateman 36-yd. TD pass to Donavan Sanford. Josh Moore PAT.
0:01 1st.: LC 14 PC 0: Bateman 20-yd. TD pass to Sanford. Moore PAT.
7:15 2nd.: LC 14 PC 6: Eli Hubbard 12-yd. TD run. PAT fail.
6:12 2nd.: LC 21 PC 6: Bateman 24-yd. run. Moore PAT.
HALFTIME: 21-6
3:18 3rd.: LC 29 PC 6: Antonio Altman 8-yd. TD run. Ju'Corie Zellner run for two-point PAT.
10:21 4th.: LC 29 PC 13: Keenum King two-yard TD run. PAT good.
9:41 4th: LC 37 PC 13: CJ Allen six yard TD run. Channing Buckner run for two point PAT.
1:39 4th LC 43 PC 13: Rhett Blount 51 yard TD pass to Josh Driver. PAT fail.
The Trojan paint squad was decked out in camo for the Battle of Potato Creek. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Trojans roll 43-13
