Sept. 5: 331 cases, 16 deaths

Lamar County was up to 331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 16 deaths as of the Saturday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 36 hospitalizations.
Lamar deaths include: (latest) white female, 88; black female, 66; white female, 70: black female, 66; white female, 72; white male, 80; black male, 49; white female, 81; white female, 83; white male, 87; white female, 88; white male, 86; white female, 85; white female, 74; black female, 87; white male, 85;
Statewide there have been 281,548 confirmed cases with 25,501 hospitalizations and 5977 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 288 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 8 deaths.
Upson: 681 cases, 69 hospitalizations and 58 deaths.
Monroe: 603 cases, 77 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.
Butts: 579 cases, 49 hospitalizations and 41 deaths.
Spalding: 1210 cases, 163 hospitalizations and 54 deaths.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term healthcare facilities here and in surrounding counties from Dept. of Community Health as of Sept. 3: (The positive case count is cumulative and does not necessarily reflect the current number of cases in a particular facility.)
Heritage Inn (Lamar): 64 patients, 32 positive cases, 12 deaths, 19 patients recovered, 12 staff positive.
Sunny Grove (Lamar) 27 patients, 7 positive cases, 1 death, 11 patients recovered, 0 staff positive (DCH no longer has this facility on its report. These are the last numbers reported.).
Renaissance Center (Spalding): 124 patients, 17 positive case, 1 death, 12 staff positive.
Riverside Health (Upson): 49 patients, 54 positive cases, 14 deaths, 37 patients recovered, 17 staff positive.
PruittHealth - Forsyth (Monroe): 50 patients, 56 positive cases, 9 deaths, 48 patients recovered, 19 staff positive.
Pruitt-Health Griffin (Spalding): 55 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 4 staff positive.
PruittHealth- Hwy. 42 (Monroe): 67 patients, 20 positive cases, 4 deaths, 4 patients recovered, 4 staff positive.
Bolingreen Health and Rehab (Monroe): 65 patients, 47 positive cases, 14 deaths, 28 patients recovered, 16 staff positive.
Providence Healthcare (Upson): 76 patients, 65 positive cases, 15 deaths, 49 patients recovered, 30 staff positive.
Harborview Health (Upson): 96 patients, 54 positive cases, 18 deaths, 37 patients recovered, 29 staff positive.
Brightmoor Health Care (Spalding): 93 patients, 83 positive cases, 20 deaths, 63 patients recovered, 0 staff positive.
Brightmoor Senior Living (Spalding): 51 patients, 0 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 staff positive.
Westbury Health Care & Rehab (Butts): 128 patients, 125 positive cases, 34 deaths, 87 patients recovered, 47 staff positive.
NOTE: Some nursing home residents' deaths are not listed in the county's overall numbers because their residence was in a different county.
Sept. 5: 331 cases, 16 deaths
