Angela Allen works in a pharmacy which is considered a high-risk job for coronavirus. Masks are required and she is not a fan.
“I have to wear a mask all day at work and I hate it. I’m doing my part so we can get back to where we don’t have to wear them. I went though Emory Health and signed up for a trial. At first they didn’t want me because of my job but later they called back. I considered it and got some advice then decided to go for it,” Allen said.
She is in a study of Moderna’s promising MRNA 1273 vaccine and got her first injection Aug. 24. The second one will follow on Sept. 21. “There’s no chip in it. I asked. And I have had no side effects whatsoever,” she added.
Angela Allen gets the first of two injections of a coronavirus vaccine that is in the testing stage.
She hates masks so she signed up for COVID-19 vaccine trials
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks