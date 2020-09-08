School system COVID-19 update

From school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson:
Over the weekend and today we were informed of the following COVID-19 cases:
Two Lamar County High School staff members and one student tested positive for COVID-19. They were last in attendance Friday, Sept 4. Per our policy, the staff members will be quarantined. In addition, we have a Lamar County High School staff member and eight high school students who meet "exposed" guidelines and will be quarantined.
One transportation staff member meets "exposed" guidelines and is quarantined. They were last present Friday, Sept 4.
One Lamar County Elementary School staff member tested positive (last date present Friday, Sept 4). Five elementary students meet the "exposed" guidelines and will be quarantined.
One Lamar County Middle School staff member meets ""exposed" guidelines and is quarantined.
All buildings are disinfected. All quarantined individuals are reported to DPH daily. On another note, all PreK staff and students will resume their normal full schedule beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 9
The Lamar County School System is committed to transparency as we work through the challenges of COVID-19. While we are limited with details we are permitted to share due to confidentiality guidelines, we will submit a statement each time we are faced with a positive case in our school system and will also share the number of students and staff quarantined from each new occurrence. Parents and guardians of exposed students will be notified before any release of information. Staff members are subject to the same exposure guidelines and will be quarantined accordingly.
