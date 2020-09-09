Initial reports are sketchy but sheriff Brad White has confirmed there are two fatalities at the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 36 East near Shiloh Baptist Church in the Morgan Dairy Road area.
A third person was reportedly taken by ambulance to the Macon Medical Center.
At least two of those hurt are local. The first call the 911 came in a 9:26 p.m.
Coroner Jim Smith has identified the victims as Eddie B. Watts, 68, and David Watts, 56. Both had listed addresses of 856 High Falls Park Rd. Smith said the accident was a head-on collision.
Updated: Two dead in Hwy. 36 crash; victims identified
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks