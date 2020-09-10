Positive cases at LCMS and LCHS

From school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson:
Today we were informed of the following COVID-19 cases:
One Lamar County High School student tested positive for COVID-19. They were last in attendance Friday, Sept 4. In addition, 12 high school students meet the "exposed" guidelines. Per our policy, these students will be quarantined.
One Lamar County Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19. They were last in attendance Friday, Sept 4. In addition, 3 middle school students meet the "exposed" guidelines. Per our policy, these students will be quarantined.
All buildings are disinfected. All quarantined individuals are reported to DPH daily.
The Lamar County School System is committed to transparency as we work through the challenges of COVID-19. While we are limited with details we are permitted to share due to confidentiality guidelines, we will submit a statement each time we are faced with a positive case in our school system and will also share the number of students and staff quarantined from each new occurrence. Parents and guardians of exposed students will be notified before any release of information. Staff members are subject to the same exposure guidelines and will be quarantined accordingly.
