COVID exposures at LC campuses

From school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson:
September 11, 2020 Lamar County School Update
Today we were informed of the following COVID-19 related matters. No new positive cases to report today, only individuals who met "exposed" guidelines. All individuals were sent home as soon as information was made available.
One Lamar County High School student met the "exposed" guidelines. Per our policy, this student will be quarantined.. They were last in attendance Friday, Sept 11.
One Lamar County Middle School staff member met the "exposed" guidelines. Per our policy, this staff member will be quarantined.. They were last in attendance Friday, Sept 11.
Two Lamar County Elementary School students met the "exposed" guidelines. Per our policy, these students will be quarantined.. They were last in attendance Friday, Sept 11.
One Lamar County Primary School student met the "exposed" guidelines. Per our policy, this student will be quarantined.. They were last in attendance Friday, Sept 11.
All buildings are disinfected. All quarantined individuals are reported to DPH daily.
The Lamar County School System is committed to transparency as we work through the challenges of COVID-19. While we are limited with details we are permitted to share due to confidentiality guidelines, we will submit a statement each time we are faced with a positive case in our school system and will also share the number of students and staff quarantined from each new occurrence. Parents and guardians of exposed students will be notified before any release of information. Staff members are subject to the same exposure guidelines and will be quarantined accordingly.
