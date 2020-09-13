/Unitedbank
Firefighter Charlie Muise works with the unresponsive driver of a Honda Accord which crashed in Aldora while allegedly fleeing law enforcement. A female was trapped in the car for a time. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Chase ends in spectacular crash

Walter Geiger
Sunday, September 13. 2020
A high speed chase ended abruptly on Aldora Street Sunday evening when the driver of a Honda Accord accelerated after losing control crossing the railroad tracks, ran up an embankment, went airborne, took out the sign at Aldora Methodist Church, hit a power pole six feet off the ground and came to rest on O'Neil Street.

The male driver was unresponsive for a time before being flown to Atlanta Medical Center by an Air Life chopper. A female passenger was cut out of the car by firefighters and transported by ambulance.

Drugs were reportedly found in the vehicle. The Accord bore a Gwinnett County tag.

More to follow...


