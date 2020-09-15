Joan Lee Huffstetler

Joan was born in Portland, Oregon.
Her family also lived in Clatskanie and Coos Bay, Oregon. She was one of two daughters born to Frederick & Josephine Yarnell. She is survived by her husband Dwight Huffstetler of Barnesville, GA., their oldest son Fred Huffstetler, daughter-in-law Susan, granddaughter Jodi of Asheboro, NC, daughter Mary Lynn Huffstetler of Atlanta, GA, son Michael Huffstetler, daughter-in-law Beth, grandchildren Matt, Grace, Daniel, Anna & Michael of Omaha, NE, grandson Jason Huffstetler of Fairfax, VA, and her sister Lynn Shaw and brother-in-law Phil of Mill Valley, CA. Joan was preceded in death by their daughter Betty Jo.
Joan studied nursing at Lewis & Clark College in Portland. She met Dwight in San Francisco, CA through a young adult ministry at a local church while she was working at Greyhound as a clerk. They were married April 3, 1960 in Coos Bay, OR. Four children later and the year after Betty was born the family moved to Atlanta, GA.
In addition to raising her four children as a stay at home mom, she was a daycare provider with Kinder Care and held various admin positions with Sears, Office Equipment Wholesale, and later with the Environmental Protection Agency in Atlanta. For many years she was a dedicated runner and even served as a volunteer for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. While in her early 70s, she went back to college to complete her studies and earned her Associate of Arts Degree from Gordon State College in 2009.
Joan was the best older sister, a devoted wife for 60 years, and to the rest of her family, a very loving mom, aunt, and grandmother. She had the gift of making everyone’s day a little brighter with her smile and joy. Her genuine happiness and excitement for others was one of her unique qualities. She had a servant’s heart and a humble spirit as she poured a lot of love into her family and friends.
Family and friends will celebrate Joan’s life with a graveside service on Sept. 19th in Maryville, TN. Memorials can be made out to: John’s Place c/o First UMC, 375 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, GA 30204, and to Carpenters Cemetery Fund, c/o 1035 Bert Garner Lane, Maryville, TN 37803