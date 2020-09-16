Though valiant efforts have been made to keep the system moving via Zoom hearings and other artifices, the flow of criminal cases through the court system has been choked off considerably by a judicial order banning the calling of grand juries which has been in place since March. Last week, chief justice Harold Melton of the state supreme court lifted that restriction.
Jury trials remain temporarily on hold, however.
Circuit cleared to call grand juries
