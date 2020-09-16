Lamar County has received only 200 tickets for Friday night’s football game against Jackson at Red Devil Hill Friday night due to COVID-19 restrictions. “I have released the tickets to players’ families first then we will open them up to everyone else later in the week,” Trojan coach Jeff Sloan said.
Jackson is pre-selling tickets but it is unclear how LC fans might attempt to acquire those.
Lamar is 2-0 with wins over Pike and Crawford going into the rivalry game. Jackson is 0-1 with a loss to Ola.
Trojan defenders Marcus Allen (50), Ju'Corie Zellner (2) and Channing Buckner (5) swarm to an Eagle back during last weeks 49-3 win over Crawford County. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
LC gets only 200 tickets for Jackson game
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks