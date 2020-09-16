/Unitedbank
Trojan defenders Marcus Allen (50), Ju'Corie Zellner (2) and Channing Buckner (5) swarm to an Eagle back during last weeks 49-3 win over Crawford County. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

LC gets only 200 tickets for Jackson game

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Wednesday, September 16. 2020
Lamar County has received only 200 tickets for Friday night’s football game against Jackson at Red Devil Hill Friday night due to COVID-19 restrictions. “I have released the tickets to players’ families first then we will open them up to everyone else later in the week,” Trojan coach Jeff Sloan said.

Jackson is pre-selling tickets but it is unclear how LC fans might attempt to acquire those.

Lamar is 2-0 with wins over Pike and Crawford going into the rivalry game. Jackson is 0-1 with a loss to Ola.
