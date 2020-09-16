Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
COVID-19 testing delayed due to weather
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
COVID-19 testing delayed due to weather
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Features
Wednesday, September 16. 2020
The Lamar County Health Department will not offer free COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Sept. 17 due to weather conditions.
Testing will continue at Southern Rivers Energy next Thursday, Sept. 24.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Recent Stories
Police report
Wednesday, September 16 2020
COVID-19 testing delayed due to weather
Wednesday, September 16 2020
Voting: A lesson from my father
Wednesday, September 16 2020
LC gets only 200 tickets for Jackson game
Wednesday, September 16 2020
Progress reports spotlight failures of remote learners, parents
Wednesday, September 16 2020
Archives
September 2020
August 2020
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette