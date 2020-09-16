/Unitedbank
COVID-19 testing delayed due to weather

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, September 16. 2020
The Lamar County Health Department will not offer free COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Sept. 17 due to weather conditions.

Testing will continue at Southern Rivers Energy next Thursday, Sept. 24.
