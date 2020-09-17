The remnants of Hurricane Sally blew through LC bringing torrential rains but surprisingly little wind. One gauge picked up almost seven inches overnight.
Storm damage assessments:
Lamar County Sheriff's Office:
Multiple trees were down on roadways overnight and cleared by deputies/public works including Silver Dollar Rd., Hwy. 18 West, Ga. Hwy. 7 North, Zebulon Rd., Yatesville Rd., Lamar County Line Rd. Brinkley was the only remaining impassable road at 9:20 a.m., according to sheriff Brad White.
City of Barnesville:
City manager David Rose reports a culvert blow out on Richardson Street and a couple of power outages. The big issue in the city is a cut fibre optics line that has taken down Charter/Spectrum internet, cable and VOIP phone systems. Charter is at work repairing that, Rose said.
Lamar County:
Trees down on Ruffner and Community House roads and Hwy. 36 East. Flooding on Evans Rd.
Brinkley Road closed due to high water, according to commission chairman Charles Glass.
Southern Rivers Energy:
Crews worked scattered outages overnight. The peak was 2 a.m. when about 1100 members were without power. At 8:45 a.m. only 82 were still out. SRE is preparing for winds which are expected to increase later in the day, according to Erin Cook.
Lamar County Schools:
All school buses are in. There were a few delays. Tree down and drains washed out along bus routes. Heavy rain about 4:30 a.m. hit hard. All campuses up and running, according to superintendent Jute Wilson.
More to follow.....
Updated: Rain Sally rain
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks