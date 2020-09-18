Henry Earl Thomas Jr., 78, of Barnesville, GA passed away on September 1, 2020.
Mr. Thomas was born August 17, 1942 in Jacksonville, Fl. He was an electrician by trade, but found much joy in being an outdoorsman and falconer. Most days, he could be found caring for animals at his home. A true horse enthusiast,
Mr. Thomas often participated in the local Barnesville Buggy Days and enjoyed hunting on horseback with his falcon and cherished dog, Yaeger.
Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by both of his parents and daughters Edith Lynn Thomas and Aliya Gi Landry. He is survived by his beloved companion Patricia Penn and children Carol Thomas, Henry Thomas III (wife Cristina), Kirkland Thomas (wife Kim ), Cynthia Daggett, Asita Ji Landry, Vanikanya Jones, Anthia Jenkins (husband Daniel Jenkins) and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private memorial services have been scheduled. A representative of the family can be reached at [email protected]
com.