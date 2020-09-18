The Lamar County Trojans (2-1) lost to Jackson in overtime Friday night on the road.
Realtime scoring from the game:
8:59 1st.: Jax 7 LC 0: Jax 28 yard TD run. PAT good.
2:06 1st.: Jax 7 LC 6: CJ Allen 5 yard TD run. Two point PAT fail.
10:59 2nd.: LC 12 Jax 7: Devin Bateman 8 yard TD run. PAT fail.
HALFTIME: LC 12 Jax 7
9:40 4th.: LC 15 Jax 7: Josh Moore 19 yard FG.
3:08 4th: LC 15 Jax 15: Jax 5 yard TD run. Two point PAT good.
END REGULATION: 15-15. Going to OT.
1st. OT: LC 22 Jax 15. Allen 2 yard TD run. Moore PAT.
1st. OT: Jax 23 LC 22: Jax 9 yard TD run. Two point PAT good.
FINAL: 23-22
Jackson High celebrated the 75th anniversary of its football program Friday night. The Jackson team is named the Red Devils for the Red Devil Division of the U.S. Army paratroopers who jumped on D-Day and during Operation Market Garden. Those soldiers were returning home 75 years ago. Mr. Sonny (above) has worked the chain crew on the Jackson sidelines for 71 of those years. Sonny has a bad knee and reported tonight might have been his last game. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Jackson wins in OT 23-22
