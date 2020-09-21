On Sunday, September 20, 2020 at approximately 9:40pm, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident/incident on I-75 northbound near Johnstonville Road involving an off-duty Glynn County Police Officer and an unknown male subject.
Preliminary investigation shows that the unknown male subject struck the Officers vehicle in the rear, leaving both vehicles inoperable. The male suspect exited his vehicle and attacked the Glynn County Officer. The Officer proceeds to defend himself against the suspect.
Glynn County Officer suffers minor injuries after interstate attack.
