Carla "Yaya" Renee Resha-Wright Parlier

Mrs. Carla “Yaya” Reneé Resha-Wright Parlier, age 47, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at her residence.
Carla was born on Saturday, December 16, 1972 in Goodlettsville, Tennessee to Hazel Dianne Wright and Raymond J. Resha. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Hazel Wright; aunt, Sharon Howell. She was a homemaker who loved to cook, listen to music, watch movies, read literature and travel. She took pride in her tattoos; they displayed her love for music, her children, and her husband. She was also a stubborn Tennessee Volunteers fan who always had to have the last word.
Carla is survived by her husband of 26 years, Robert Owen Parlier; children, Dayne Orion Wright, Bobbie Kathleen Wright, RC Jace Parlier, Robert Crae Parlier, Jesa Hazel Parlier, Keltrye Sharon Parlier, Payth Reneé Parlier; step-children, Jacob Cory Parlier (Tayla Parlier), and Joshua Caleb Parlier (Tiffany Parlier); grandchildren, Gunner, Raeleigh, Archer, Asher, Farrah, Lexi, Andrew, and Charlee.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held for Mrs. Carla Parlier on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Parlier residence. For more information, please contact her daughter at [email protected]
