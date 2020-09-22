Linda Fowler Martin, age 74, of Barnesville GA passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her residence.
She is the daughter of Fairy H. Fowler and the late J. Dearl Fowler, of Barnesville, GA. She was retired from The First National Bank of Barnesville after 40 plus years of service. She was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church.
In addition to her father, she is predeceased by her children, William Keith Martin and Amy Rebecca Martin and by her sister, Rebecca F. Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Martin, by her mother, Fairy H. Fowler and by her mother-in-law, Louise Martin. A number of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with
Dr. Jeffrey Morgan officiating. Interment will be in Lamar Memory Gardens, Barnesville, GA.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements.