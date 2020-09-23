Lady Trojans’ bats come alive

The LC Lady Trojans picked up two resounding wins on the softball diamond last week to improve their record to 6-8.
On Monday, LC pounded Spalding 19-8 in a slugfest. Katelyn Ziehme started for LC and went four innings. She was relieved by Autumn Hinkley.
Paige Mayfield powered the LC offense with four hits and six RBIs. Clarissa Thompson added three hits while Taylor Turner had two.
On Tuesday, LC routed Washington County 20-3 in a region contest that was called after three innings due to mercy rule. Hinkley got the win for LC, striking out three and allowing only three hits.
Kelyse Harris and Ryla Traylor had three hits each to pace Lamar. Traylor had five RBIs. Mayfield added two hits and two RBIs. Thompson also drove in two runs.