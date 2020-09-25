Barnesville city manager David Rose reported at 1 p.m. Friday that he hopes power will be restored to the east side of Barnesville about 2:30 p.m.
A tree at the corner of Lee and Forsyth streets split at about 1:30 a.m., taking out power, AT&T and Charter Spectrum services. There is widespread outage among city power customers on the east side of town. Charter is down throughout the area.
Rose said Spectrum and ATT crews are in the area ready to move in when power is restored.
The Mill Street area, including the city water plant, were without power for a time but crews were able to route power there to preserve water service.
UPDATE: Power has been restored. Spectrum and AT&T crews will be at work through the night to fix outages.
Updated: Power, cable should be up this afternoon
