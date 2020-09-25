The 28-year-old male driver of a Chevy Cavalier and his dog are dead after a head-on crash near Hot Shot on Ga. Hwy. 7 Friday. The wreck happened just before 6 p.m.
Surveillance video from the store revealed the driver of the Cavalier was running at a very high rate of speed in the southbound lane when he encountered slower traffic ahead. He veered into the northbound lane where he struck a pickup truck in the northbound lane and was ejected. He was dead at the scene as was a dog.
The driver of the pickup was lifeflighted as a precaution due to recent neck surgery.
UPDATE: The dead man has been identified as Charles Casey Bell. Two dogs were killed.
The scene at Friday's fatality crash. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: One dead in four-lane crash; victim identified
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks