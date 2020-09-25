The LC Trojans take on the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets tonight at Trojan Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Check back often for realtime scoring from the sidelines.
10:40 1st: TCC 8 LC 0: TCC 14-yard TD pass. Two point PAT good.
2:44 1st.: TCC 14 LC 0: TCC 40-yard TD run. Two-point PAT failed.
2:52 2nd: TCC 21 LC 0: TCC blocked punt returned for TD. PAT good.
0:43.19 2nd.: TCC 21 LC 7: Devin Bateman 3 yard TD pass to Ju’Corie Zellner. Josh Moore PAT.
HALF: 21-7
4:55 3rd.: TCC 27 LC 7: TCC 3 yard TD pass. PAT failed.
3:34 3rd.: TCC 27 LC 14: Bateman 31 yard TD pass to Zellner. Moore PAT.
1:22 3rd: TCC 34 LC 14: TCC 18 yard TD run PAT good.
8:32 4th. : TCC 34 LC 21: Bateman 95 yard TD run. Moore PAT.
6:59 4th.: TCC 41 LC 21: TCC 25 yard TD run. PAT good.
0:11 4th.: TCC 41 LC 24. Moore 18 yard FG.
FINAL 41-24
Trojan defensive coordinator Gregg Busby and his staff will have their hands full tonight with Thomas County Central. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Trojans fall 41-24
