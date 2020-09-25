/Unitedbank
Trojan defensive coordinator Gregg Busby and his staff will have their hands full tonight with Thomas County Central. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Trojans fall 41-24

Posted by
Walter Geiger
Top Stories
Friday, September 25. 2020
Updated: 4 hours ago
The LC Trojans take on the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets tonight at Trojan Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Check back often for realtime scoring from the sidelines.

10:40 1st: TCC 8 LC 0: TCC 14-yard TD pass. Two point PAT good.

2:44 1st.: TCC 14 LC 0: TCC 40-yard TD run. Two-point PAT failed.

2:52 2nd: TCC 21 LC 0: TCC blocked punt returned for TD. PAT good.

0:43.19 2nd.: TCC 21 LC 7: Devin Bateman 3 yard TD pass to Ju’Corie Zellner. Josh Moore PAT.

HALF: 21-7

4:55 3rd.: TCC 27 LC 7: TCC 3 yard TD pass. PAT failed.

3:34 3rd.: TCC 27 LC 14: Bateman 31 yard TD pass to Zellner. Moore PAT.

1:22 3rd: TCC 34 LC 14: TCC 18 yard TD run PAT good.

8:32 4th. : TCC 34 LC 21: Bateman 95 yard TD run. Moore PAT.

6:59 4th.: TCC 41 LC 21: TCC 25 yard TD run. PAT good.

0:11 4th.: TCC 41 LC 24. Moore 18 yard FG.

FINAL 41-24
