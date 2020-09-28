Mr. Charles Casey Bell, age 28, of Barnesville passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Casey was born on Friday, January 10, 1992 to Charles Shannon Bell and Tami Bell. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles Harold Bell. Casey was devoted to his family and his dogs. He will be remembered as a beloved son, brother, and uncle.
Casey is survived by his mother, Tami Bell; father, Charles Shannon Bell; sister, Brittany Bell; maternal grandparents, Herchel & Edith Potts; paternal grandmother, Sara Bell; nephew, Noah Akins; niece, Bella Akins; several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive him.
A memorial service for Casey Bell will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2 P.M. in Breedlove Memorial Chapel. Friends may visit the family from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Bell family.