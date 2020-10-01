Mrs. Betty I. Goddard, age 91, of Barnesville passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Betty was born on Tuesday, April 16, 1929 to the late Thomas Irvin and the late Claudie Burnette Irvin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elton Goddard; sisters and brothers. Betty was a member of Midway Baptist church of Barnesville, Georgia. She enjoyed working for Carter Mills where she was a seamstress until retirement. She loved her family, friends, and the Lord.
Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Tracy Goddard; daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Sam Greene; granddaughter, Brittany Goddard; great-grandsons, Caiden Furlow and Kyron Furlow; one niece and nephew, Sandy and Pete Steiger.
A graveside service for Mrs. Betty I. Goddard will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Charles Johnson officiating. Friends may visit the family at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Goddard family.