/Unitedbank
/Eedition

McKenzie Road closed for repair

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Thursday, October 1. 2020
A section of McKenzie Road will be closed for the next 5-6 weeks for pipe repair.

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette