The long tradition of trick or treat on Barnesville's Thomaston Street will continue this Halloween despite COVID-19.
Police and fire personnel will block off the street as usual but there will be no haunted house at the Old Jail Museum. Additionally, First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church will cooperate on a drive-thru trunk or treat event at Summers Field Park.
Halloween falls on a Saturday night this year. There will also be a full moon that night to make it more spooktacular.
Thomaston Street trick or treat is on
