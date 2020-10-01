/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Thomaston Street trick or treat is on

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, October 1. 2020
The long tradition of trick or treat on Barnesville's Thomaston Street will continue this Halloween despite COVID-19.

Police and fire personnel will block off the street as usual but there will be no haunted house at the Old Jail Museum. Additionally, First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church will cooperate on a drive-thru trunk or treat event at Summers Field Park.

Halloween falls on a Saturday night this year. There will also be a full moon that night to make it more spooktacular.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette