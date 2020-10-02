Lewis Fletcher, 77, of 137 Bradley Circle transitioned on Saturday September 26, 2020 in the Upson Regional Medical Center.
Graveside Service was held on Thursday October 1, 2020 in the O’Neal Cemetery. Pastor Jimmy Lyons officiated assisted by Pastor Waylon Knight and Rev Henry Johnson. Professional Services was entrusted to Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
He leaves to cherish a lifetime of memories, his devoted wife Minnie Lee Phillips Fletcher of Barnesville, two sons, Lewis (Ta’Lena) Fletcher Jr, of Monterey, CA; Rodney Fletcher, of Jonesboro, GA; two daughters, Rosylain Phillips and Tracy Fletcher, both of Barnesville, GA; 1 brother Oscar Fletcher of Cleveland, OH; 1 Sister Portia (Cornelius) Lancaster of Columbus, GA; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brother-in-laws, Clarence Williams and Charlie (Carol) Phillips, and a host of other relatives and friends.