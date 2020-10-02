Lamar Lightning Select 2005 won three of four games with one tie over the past two weeks and are atop the Georgia Soccer 16U Athena A division standings.
The undefeated Lightning are 5-0-2 overall for the season with three games left.
On Sept. 19, LC tied AFC Lightning Gold 1-1 on the road in Fayetteville. Armani Flewellen got the lone goal for LC off an assist by Samiya Smith. The LC keepers were stellar in the net. Katie Bankston had five saves while Aniya Barron added three more.
On Sept. 20, LC edged out Inter Atlanta 1-0 in another road match. Smith netted the game-winning goal for the locals.
This past Saturday, LC topped All-In FC of Sugar Hill 2-1 on the new LCHS field. Smith and Maci-Lauren Lanier had goals with Ally Bloxham adding an assist. Bankston had one save in the net for the Lightning.
On Sunday, LC trailed at the half 2-0 but stormed back in the second half and secured a critical 3-2 win over Rapids FC in front of the home crowd. Lanier, Samiya Smith and Kinley Smith each scored for LC. Cara Bishop had two assists while Flewellen had one.
Barron had three saves for Lightning while Bankston had two.
Lightning go 3-0-1; atop division standings
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks