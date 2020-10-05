Eason Bond, Jr. age 95 of Monroe passed away on October 3, 2020.
He was born in Spaulding County Georgia on April 12, 1925 to the late Eason and Annie Bell Bond. Mr. Bond was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ida Phillips Bond; brothers and sisters Otis Bond, Evie Pearl Heaton, Gertrude Pirkle, Lorraine Bond, Ashley Bond, Carson Bond, and Imogene Anderson.
Mr. Bond was raised in Griffin, Georgia and then moved to Upson County where he worked in the Cotton Mill. He was certified in Automobile Collision Repair in Atlanta and worked in that trade for many years. He loved to hunt, fish, farm and joke. Mr. Bond worshiped at Bethel Baptist Church in Good Hope where he was a Deacon.
During World War II, he served in the 141st Infantry and fought in Germany, France, Italy and Austria. Mr. Bond was a survivor of the (Lost Battalion) in the Vosages Mountains Germany in 1944. His awards included the (Purple Heart) and (Bronze Star). He also received the (French Legion of Honor Award) designating him a Chevalier for his extraordinary service in France.
He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Glenda Bond, Michael and Denise Bond; grandchildren, Casey Bond, Brandon Bond, Angela and Casey Byrd and great grandson J.W. Byrd; step grandchildren Lora and Les Adams, Michelle Combs, Janet Sims and great- great- grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday October 6th at 1:00 PM at Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. Frank Johnson and Dr. Tom Etterlee officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
