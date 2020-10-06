/Unitedbank
Senior LC volleyball players Gerniya Flewellen, Kairhyn Carter and Tamonica Wilkerson were honored during senior night activities prior to a win over Chattahoochee County last week. LC battles NE Macon for the region title today at the local gym.

Updated: LC volleyball battles for region title today

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, October 6. 2020
The LC Lady Trojans volleyball squad (8-5, 4-0) will battle NE Macon today for the region title. It would be the first ever region championship for LC in volleyball. Action begins at 5 p.m. in the LC gym.

The Lady Trojans went 4-0 in recent matches.

On Sept. 22, they topped Chattahoochee County in straight sets 25-16 and 25-8. It was senior night and LC honored 2021 graduates Gerniya Flewellen, Kairhyn Carter and Tamonica Wilkerson.

On Sept. 24, LC topped Upson-Lee on the road 25-18 and 25-21.

On Sept. 29, they lost to Rock Springs Christian Academy in two sets.

On Oct. 1, LC topped ACE 25-19 and 25-12.

The JV team, led by Ally Bloxham and Maci-Lauren Lanier, topped ACE 25-9 and 25-14.

The team is coached by Princess Banks and assistant Amanda Ogletree.
