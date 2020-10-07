The Lamar County Trojans' region opener at Washington County has been moved to Thursday night due to a perceived rain threat.
Tickets will be available at the gate. Masks are required to enter the stadium and must also be worn in all common areas.
Both teams are 2-2.
WACO is a perennial playoff team under coach Joel Ingram. Ingram is in his 15th year with the Golden Hawks and has an overall record of 122-50-1. His team opened the season with home losses to Swainsboro and Thomson. In a COVID oddity, they played Swainsboro again and won 27-22 on the road. Last week, they topped Evans 17-7, also on the road.
(Note from writer: Do yourself a favor and eat at the legendary Dairy Lane on the main drag in Sandersville not far from the stadium.)
Quarterback Devin Bateman and his team will play Thursday instead of Friday this week. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
LC vs. WACO moved to Thursday night
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks