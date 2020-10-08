Cheryl Blenda Frankosky, born in Seattle, Washington April 18th, 1942, gently passed from this life into the arms of Heaven on October 7, 2020 at 5:58am.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Genevieve Pennoyer, husband, Glen Heiller; sisters, Christine Mjelli and Beth Fritsche. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Childs (Wyatt); brothers, Paul Pennoyer (Marilyn), Steve Pennoyer (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Lincoln (Kelly), Cole (Leslie), Madison (Hannah), Alena (Marcus); 7 great grandchildren; Carter, Nolan, Cole Jr., Kolin, Wyatt, Ethan and Aidan.
Cheryl lived in the South Bay near Los Angeles, California most of her life, working as a beautician and then for a pharmaceutical company. She was an avid student going on to receive her masters degree at age 53, at which time she became a social worker for the department of family and children service for Los Angeles County until she retired at age 65 and relocated to South Caroline; then to Georgia to be near her daughter.
Despite multiple tragedies in her younger life, she was a generous, upbeat, positive, dynamic personality, and always encouraging those around her. She loved to laugh, sing and dance.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Westbury Care and Rehab benevolence fund, Attention Vicki Mills, 922 McDonough road, Jackson Georgia, 30233m in thanks for the loving care they provided for Cheryl Frankosky in the last 5 years of her life.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Frankosky family.