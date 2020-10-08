Ms. Tammy Sykes, 58, of Barnesville, died October 7, 2020.
Ms. Sykes, born August 27, 1962, was the daughter of the late Ray B. and Gladys Stuart Sykes. She was the granddaughter of the late Curtis C. and Clara Bankston Sykes of Barnesville and the late James William Stuart, Joannie Stuart, and Jewell Floyd of Forsyth.
Ms. Sykes is survived by a brother, Alan Sykes of Cleveland, Ga., a sister, Becky Sykes Chambers of Decatur, Ga. and a brother-in-law, Alan Chambers of Decatur. She is also survived by two nieces, Claire Chambers Hegarty of Decatur and Margaret Chambers Campbell of Bethesda, Md., and their spouses, Matt Hegarty and Jonathan Campbell. Ms. Sykes was a much-loved great aunt to two great-nieces and two great-nephews: Mary Elliott and Eamon Hegarty and Aaron and Catherine Campbell. Ms. Sykes leaves behind her house mother and dear friend, Charlotte Stroud of Barnesville, a former sister-in-law, Julie Sykes of Griffin, and many Bankston and Stuart cousins.
A family service will be held at Fredonia Cemetery, Redbone.
