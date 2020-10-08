/Unitedbank
LC sophomore running back Ty Jones and his team are on the road in Sandersville tonight.

Updated: Trojans fall 31-6

Walter Geiger
Thursday, October 8. 2020
Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lamar County Trojans (2-2) travel to Sandersville tonight for a rare Thursday game in which they take on the Washington County Golden Hawks (2-2). The two teams have never met on the football field.

Check back often for realtime scoring from the game.

7:14 1st: WC 3 LC 0: WC 38-yard FG.

1:39 1st: LC 3 WC 3: Josh Moore 22-yard FG.

9:59 2nd.: WC 10 LC 3: WC 51-yard TD run. PAT good.

6:33 2nd.:WC 10 LC 6: Moore 38-yard FG.

0:21.5 2nd.: WC 17 LC 6: WC two yard TD run. PAT good.

9:29 3rd.: WC 24 LC 6: WC 61-yard TD run. PAT good.

2:02 4th.: WC 31 LC 6: WC 44-yard TD run. PAT good.

FINAL 31-6
