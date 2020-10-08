The Lamar County Trojans (2-2) travel to Sandersville tonight for a rare Thursday game in which they take on the Washington County Golden Hawks (2-2). The two teams have never met on the football field.
7:14 1st: WC 3 LC 0: WC 38-yard FG.
1:39 1st: LC 3 WC 3: Josh Moore 22-yard FG.
9:59 2nd.: WC 10 LC 3: WC 51-yard TD run. PAT good.
6:33 2nd.:WC 10 LC 6: Moore 38-yard FG.
0:21.5 2nd.: WC 17 LC 6: WC two yard TD run. PAT good.
9:29 3rd.: WC 24 LC 6: WC 61-yard TD run. PAT good.
2:02 4th.: WC 31 LC 6: WC 44-yard TD run. PAT good.
FINAL 31-6
LC sophomore running back Ty Jones and his team are on the road in Sandersville tonight.
Updated: Trojans fall 31-6
