Now that Halloween is a go, revelers are wondering what elaborate costume Jenny Beverly will rock this year.

Barnesville okays trick-or-treat; Milner hesitant to sponsor event

Walter Geiger
Friday, October 9. 2020
In light of many closures and cancellations, fans of Barnesville’s mammoth night of Halloween trick-or-treating were concerned about the event but last week city officials announced the show will go on under a full moon Oct. 31. City police and fire units will block off Thomaston Street as usual.

The city recommends wearing masks and incorporating them into costumes. Families and household units should remain together, try to stay six feet from others and use hand sanitizer often.

“Participation in Halloween festivities is a personal decision and should not be regulated by the city. There will be some households which have traditionally given candy that will not participate this year. Please be respectful of the comfort level of others,” city manager David Rose said.

Additionally, First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church are teaming up to offer a drive-thru trunk-or-treat at Summers Field Park just off Thomaston Street. Call Jennifer at 770.358.2353 for more information.

In Milner, the city council is not discouraging the annual trunk-or-treat in city park but likely will not sponsor it due to COVID-19.

“I don’t want to be the person who killed Halloween but I don’t think the city should host trunk-or-treat due to the risk of COVID. We need to separate ourselves from that liability,” city administrator Tausha Grose told the council Sept. 29. The city has reserved the park for the trunk-or-treat and citizens have indicated they will step up and make it happen.

The event drew a huge crowd last year.
