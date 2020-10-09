In light of many closures and cancellations, fans of Barnesville’s mammoth night of Halloween trick-or-treating were concerned about the event but last week city officials announced the show will go on under a full moon Oct. 31. City police and fire units will block off Thomaston Street as usual.
The city recommends wearing masks and incorporating them into costumes. Families and household units should remain together, try to stay six feet from others and use hand sanitizer often.
Now that Halloween is a go, revelers are wondering what elaborate costume Jenny Beverly will rock this year.
Barnesville okays trick-or-treat; Milner hesitant to sponsor event
