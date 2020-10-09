In her short time on the job, new city administrator Tausha Grose has become well-versed in Milner’s precarious financial condition and pledged to pursue fiscal responsibility at a called meeting held Sept. 29.
Her comments came during a section of the meeting dedicated to the city’s proposed millage rate increase. Several council members and citizens suggested the council raise the millage even higher - up to 5 mills - to get a handle on the finances.
Milner city administrator Tausha Grose told the city council Sept.29 not to consider further loans or grants from GEFA. “No more GEFA loans. We’ve got enough debt to last us a lifetime. The city already spent $1 million on a water tower that does not work,” Grose said.
New Milner administrator promises fiscal responsibility
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks