/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Milner city administrator Tausha Grose told the city council Sept.29 not to consider further loans or grants from GEFA. “No more GEFA loans. We’ve got enough debt to last us a lifetime. The city already spent $1 million on a water tower that does not work,” Grose said.

New Milner administrator promises fiscal responsibility

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, October 9. 2020
In her short time on the job, new city administrator Tausha Grose has become well-versed in Milner’s precarious financial condition and pledged to pursue fiscal responsibility at a called meeting held Sept. 29.

Her comments came during a section of the meeting dedicated to the city’s proposed millage rate increase. Several council members and citizens suggested the council raise the millage even higher - up to 5 mills - to get a handle on the finances.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette