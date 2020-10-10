Lamar deputies assist in big meth bust

From Anna Lewis, Monroe County Sheriff's Office:
On Friday, October 9, 2020 at approximately 12:00 am, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at America’s Best Value Inn, located at 130 N Frontage Road in Forsyth GA. The warrant was conducted as a result of an ongoing investigation that identified Michael Hardy, who has a history of drug offenses in the Lamar and Monroe area.
After a search of the motel room Investigators seized approximately 98 grams of methamphetamine and made 6 arrests. While on scene Investigators called animal control to remove four dogs, which were located inside the motel room, due to the unfit living conditions. The suspects were arrested and charges are listed below.
1.Michael Hardy, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
2.William Maxon, wanted Spalding probation violation, trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of cruelty to animals, possession of drug related objects.
3.Crystal Maxon, wanted Pike probation violation (robbery), wanted Zebulon P.D. probation violation, trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of cruelty to animals, possession of drug related objects.
4.Charles Maxon, wanted Spalding probation violation (possession of amphetamines), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects.
5. Jacob Brand, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects.
6. Arlena Arellano, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects.
