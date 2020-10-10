Lamar deputies pit vehicle involved in high speed chase

From Anna Lewis, Monroe County Sheriff's Office:
On Friday, October 9, 2020 at approximately 2:00 pm, Monroe County Deputies observed 2 vehicles ( a VW Jetta and a Jeep Grand Cherokee) traveling I-75 driving erratically and speeding through traffic. Deputies made contact with both vehicles at mile marker 201, at which point both vehicles fled from Deputies.
A chase began and continued through Lamar County into Pike County. Lamar County Deputies performed a PIT maneuver on the Jetta in Pike County which rendered it inoperable. Both suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail. The Grand Cherokee continued traveling to Spalding County, where the driver wrecked into another vehicle. Both drivers of the vehicles sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital to receive treatment. The passenger of the Grand Cherokee was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Both vehicles had been stolen from Miami Beach, FL on October 8, 2020.
The driver of the Jetta was Christopher Garcia-Espinoza, of Wisconsin. Garcia-Espinoza will be charged with multiple traffic violations, fleeing, possession of marijuana, theft by receiving and more may be pending.
The driver of the Grand Cherokee was Devion Thomas, of Wisconsin. Thomas will be charged with multiple traffic violations, fleeing, theft by receiving and more may be pending. Thomas was also wanted for theft in Wisconsin.
The passengers of the vehicles were Matthew Rhone and Quantrell Caffey, both of Wisconsin.
