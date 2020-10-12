Mrs. Dolores Odom Moore, age 82, of Barnesville, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Dolores was born in Hawkinsville, Georgia on Sunday, August 21, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Walstein Gertman Odom and the late Thelma Louise Crenshaw Odom. Dolores was a member of United Pentecostal Church in Thomaston. She loved her dog, painting, sewing, and watching the Hallmark channel. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Dolores thoroughly loved the time she spent living in Barnesville and Lamar County. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
Dolores is survived by her children and their spouses, Jeff & Gwen Moore, Jory & Barry Tidwell, Jerry Moore, and Jonna Johnson; grandchildren, Jade Moore, Jenna Dunaway, Jayla Hodges, Jacey Allen, Jamiee Tidwell, John Moore, Jordan Moore, Joshua Price, and Jessica Johnson; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters & brothers-in-law, Jackie Wilcher, LaFaye & Stanley Long, Teresa Roberts; brothers & sisters-in-law, Reginald & Joyce Odom, Ronald & Sue Odom, Milton & Debbie Odom; her yorkie, Duffy; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Dolores Moore will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Mr. Eddie Grier officiating. Interment will follow at Lamar Memory Gardens. Friends may come by the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. to visit with the family.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Moore family.